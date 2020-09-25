Lizzo: Body positivity no longer benefits all body types

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap.

“Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now.

“But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets - you know, it gets made acceptable."

And now, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker would refer to herself as "body-normative" instead of body positive, because she wants to help others understand that "being fat is normal".

She added: "I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point. It's easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalise my body. And not just be like, 'Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.' No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here."

Lizzo wants to see people change their opinion of beauty standards, but knows doing so will make people "uncomfortable".

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: "We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?"