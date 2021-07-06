Local award-winning make-up artist Morag Steyn puts her mark on Netflix series

South African award-winning make-up artist Morag Steyn continues to raise the bar with her sterling work.

Steyn is known for creating genre-bending make-up and hairstyles for productions.

The celebrity make-up artist recently worked in India on Ray, an upcoming anthology series titled Spotlight on Netflix that will present four of Satyajit Ray’s stories with a modern twist.

Steyn, who moved to India in 2017, has had her work showcased in international fashion magazines such as Vogue Arabia, India and Italia.

She has also worked with many celebrities including Randeep Hooda, Kamal Hassan on Bigg Boss India, Atif Aslam, Ananya Birla, Radhika Madan and Neha Kakkar.