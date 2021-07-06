Local award-winning make-up artist Morag Steyn puts her mark on Netflix series
Share this article:
Steyn is known for creating genre-bending make-up and hairstyles for productions.
South African award-winning make-up artist Morag Steyn continues to raise the bar with her sterling work.
The celebrity make-up artist recently worked in India on Ray, an upcoming anthology series titled Spotlight on Netflix that will present four of Satyajit Ray’s stories with a modern twist.
Steyn, who moved to India in 2017, has had her work showcased in international fashion magazines such as Vogue Arabia, India and Italia.
She has also worked with many celebrities including Randeep Hooda, Kamal Hassan on Bigg Boss India, Atif Aslam, Ananya Birla, Radhika Madan and Neha Kakkar.
Asked about how it was working on a Netflix series, Steyn said: “Working on the set of this film was definitely one of the most memorable experiences in my career. It was smooth sailing from start to finish. The whole team was fantastic. Creating make-up and hair looks for Harsh Vardhan Kapoor was an absolute honour; he is an incredible actor and such a pleasure to work with.”
With over a decade in the fashion and beauty industry coupled with a whole lot of travel experiences, Steyn has made her mark as a trusted international make-up artist.
She is known for creating signature, unique, genre-bending make-up and hairstyles for her clients and productions.
Ray is out on Netflix in 208 countries.