Local beauty brand gets trolled with racist comments
The effects of the Black Lives Matter protests has caused a ripple effect around the world, encouraging many brands to take a stand. But some are going beyond the call to action and putting their money where their mouth is.
One local company called swiitchbeauty, which is made up of a small team of women of colour, has pledged its support to the movement in South Africa. The brand released an official statement saying that it stands in solidarity with those standing up and speaking against racial inequality.
The company which has been in business for five years, also partnered with another black-owned business to affirm their commitment to the cause.
They're offering cash grants to the value of R50 000 to black-owned beauty business. It's a commendable effort for a local company doing its part. But others didn't seem to share the same sentiment.
One Facebook user called swiitchbeauty's initiative "totally insane" and accused the brand of excluding white people. Thinking that others would agree, he started a #swiitchbeauty hashtag which immediately fell flat.
Another user then commented with her own racist remark.
Twitter sleuths were quick to do some investigations of their own and managed to track down their places of employment. One user also reported the duo to the Human Rights Commission.
While we’re here, please go report the page posting this for hate speech.— Lerato 💕 (@LeratoMannya) June 8, 2020
We've also reported to the HRC. https://t.co/yvwnjfgrlk— ✨✡️Kate Solomons✡️✨ (@oyveybae) June 8, 2020
lol pic.twitter.com/pnndN6JX3N— lerissa (@khruangbinstan) June 8, 2020