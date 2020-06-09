Local beauty brand gets trolled with racist comments





One local company called swiitchbeauty, which is made up of a small team of women of colour, has pledged its support to the movement in South Africa. The brand released an official statement saying that it stands in solidarity with those standing up and speaking against racial inequality.





The company which has been in business for five years, also partnered with another black-owned business to affirm their commitment to the cause.

The effects of the Black Lives Matter protests has caused a ripple effect around the world, encouraging many brands to take a stand. But some are going beyond the call to action and putting their money where their mouth is.