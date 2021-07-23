Local skincare brand raises over R200K for charity

As part of its #SpreadTheLove campaign, the brand added a donation element to its 2021 winter in-store promotion by donating to Gender-Based Violence (GBV), child abuse and food relief charities.

“We’re proud to say we’ve already raised R230 000 for charity. With the year not going the way any of us hoped, the past few weeks have been particularly traumatic for so many. If ever there was a time for spreading a little love and kindness, it is now,” explains Clere brand manager Su-Marie Annandale.

Annandale also encouraged others to spread love and kindness during tough times like these, by reaching out to family and friends and loving their neighbours.

“A small job for many of us can be a difficult chore for older neighbours or those living with illness or disability. So, when you bring in your rubbish bins, offer to take in a neighbour’s too. Be sure to wash or sanitise your hands thoroughly before and after,” she said.