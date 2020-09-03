LOOK: 10 ways to get that no-makeup look

Don’t be fooled by the fresh faced, rosy cheeked, berry stained lipped women you see in the movies. You know - the one who’s the main love interest and gracefully awakes in the mornings wearing cute, matching pyjamas looking bright-eyed and ready to face the day. In real life, eye bags, dark circles, acne and redness are very much a reality. Yet, somehow we still strive to achieve that no makeup look. Celebrities seem to have it down to a tee as well. Errand running? No problem, they’re camera ready. Caught by paparazzi exiting the gym after an intense workout? Pfft. They’re the definition of glistening goddesses. Without going under the knife or paying thousands of rands at a dermatologist, you can achieve this look just by popping open you makeup bag and following a few simple steps. How to get that no-makeup look with these easy tips. Start with a good moisturiser

The base for a natural makeup is having well moisturised skin. This will allow for a smoother application that doesn’t appear caked-on.

Use a lightweight concealer

To achieve a face that is natural and refreshed, ditch the foundation for concealer. Cover up dark circles and imperfections and use your fingers to blend it into your skin.

Foundation can become very heavy on the skin and tends to cover up more than just pimples, it can remove your natural beauty like freckles, birthmarks and beauty spots which will immediately take away from the natural look you’re going for. If you feel more comfortable with foundation, opt for one that is lightweight..

Brow gel instead of filler

Filled-in, sculpted brows can be stunning when paired with a full face of makeup, but if you want something more fresh faced, brow gel is your new best friend. Use a clear or tinted gel to keep your hairs in place throughout the day and brush up your brow hairs for a feathery look, that’s super on trend right now and looks neat and natural.

Lip tint instead of lipstick

Forgo the lipstick for the juiciness of lip tint that provides just the right amount of rouging. Dot a droplet or two on the centre of your lips and use your finger to blend it outwards

Lip gloss for fuller lips

Pat a little lip gloss over your lips for some sheen, it can be used with or without the lip tint. Its ability to reflect and absorb light offers wearers a much fuller pout without the need for over-lining. And, because it is clear, it obviously far less “finished” than liquid or matte lipstick.

Cream blush

Flush your face with cream blush by applying it to the apples of your cheeks and blending it upwards towards your hairline (just above the ear). It’ll give you a natural glow that appears to be coming from within rather than the overly pigmented finish of a power that sits on the skin.

Glowy bronzer

Pick a bronzer with photoluminescent pigments that will give you your most luminous, glowing complexion yet. A bronzer of this nature is softer and less striking, use it to gently define your features, rather than carving out harsh lines. Brush it into the crease of your eyelid for extra definition, just remember to use a soft brush to blend it all out so that the application remains light.

Add a touch of mascara

A light coat of mascara never hurt anyone, just be sure to avoid doing too many layers. This will cause clumping and create a very textured, spidery look.

Curl your lashes

Ditch the mascara altogether by opting to curl your lashes instead. This will help lift them, making your lashes look longer and your eyes more wide awake. There are options for clear mascara as well as other variations in more natural shades that still help to fan out your lashes without being too harsh.

To set or not to set

If you have a finishing spray opt for that over setting powder. Powders tend to cling to the skin in a very obvious way and are prone to caking around the nose and fine lines/wrinkles. If you have very oily skin and would like your makeup to last all day long, use a fluffy brush to dab powder over the T-zone and under eyes to make sure your concealer doesn’t budge.