LOOK: Doja Cat shows off another creepy tattoo

Doja Cat has some really odd tattoos and her most recent addition is just as weird as the rest. This weekend the Grammy award-winning artist took to Instagram to show off her latest body art.

The new ink is a black line work of a scythe. In the Instagram story, she sports a closely shaved head with bleached hair while showing off the freshly-inked harvesting tool, which is often associated with the Grim Reaper. The scythe’s handle is tattooed down the back of her neck while the blade wraps around her ear.

Doja Cat’s scythe tattoo. Picture: Instagram/4thquatertv The ‘Need to Know’ singer’s latest tattoo is similar to her recent tattoos.

In May, the 27-year-old showed off a portrait of a winged creature’s skeleton covering her entire back. This is in addition to a black linework art of a spider and an antelope tattooed on her forearms. The skeletal design symbolised “death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new,” according to a message she wrote. “They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

One can only assume that the image of the scythe has something to do with her latest music video for 'Paint the Town Red’ in which an image of the reaping tool appears. In the video, the rapper dances with both the devil and a Grim Reaper-like figure, holding a scythe. While her latest tattoo is bizarre, her entire Instagram feed has been rather odd lately.