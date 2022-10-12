LOOK: Elon Musk launches own perfume line and it smells like ‘Burnt Hair’

Elon Musk has launched his own perfume line and guess what? The fragrance product is called 'Burnt Hair'. Musk took to Twitter to announce the launch of his perfume line. He wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?"

Within some time, he announced that he has already sold around ten thousand bottles. Musk wrote, "10 000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!" Musk even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman."

The finest fragrance on Earth!https://t.co/ohjWxNX5ZC pic.twitter.com/0J1lmREOBS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022 According to the website of the perfume, the perfume bottle is priced at $100 (about R1 800). As for what it smells like, the website reads that the perfume has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire".

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," it reads further. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport". According to Musk, you can also get this perfume using cryptocurrency. He wrote on Twitter, "And you can pay with Doge!" He also says that the perfume is "An omnigender product."

