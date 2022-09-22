LOOK: Hottest make-up looks spotted at NYFW Spring/Summer 2023

If you want to stay on top of the make-up trends coming up this spring and summer, there’s no better place to look than at what designers and make-up artists are serving up at the 2023 Spring Summer New York Fashion Week.
While there are obviously a few looks – like forehead paint and studded faces – that one certainly cannot pull off on a normal day, there are looks that just about anyone can pull off.
Here are some looks that we cannot wait to try this summer.
Inner-eye corner colour
While we all know that dabbing a bit of highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes brightens them up, make-up artists are now using bright colours on the inner corners for a dramatic look. From stark white to popping blues, go for bold! We saw this look at the Prabal Gurung show.
Bleached eyebrows
Now, this might not be for everyone, but it certainly worked for Kim Kardashian! It’s a look that seems to be popping up everywhere, especially all over the runways. Love it or hate it, Tommy Hilfiger and Maisie Wilen are giving this look a thumbs up.
Super high gloss patent lips
We love a red lip. One can never go wrong with a strong red lip! Designer Christian Siriano amped up the classic clean eyes with a bold-lip look by adding a super high gloss over a red colour to give it a patent finish.