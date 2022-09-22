LOOK: Hottest make-up looks spotted at NYFW Spring/Summer 2023

If you want to stay on top of the make-up trends coming up this spring and summer, there’s no better place to look than at what designers and make-up artists are serving up at the 2023 Spring Summer New York Fashion Week. While there are obviously a few looks – like forehead paint and studded faces – that one certainly cannot pull off on a normal day, there are looks that just about anyone can pull off.

Here are some looks that we cannot wait to try this summer. Inner-eye corner colour While we all know that dabbing a bit of highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes brightens them up, make-up artists are now using bright colours on the inner corners for a dramatic look. From stark white to popping blues, go for bold! We saw this look at the Prabal Gurung show.

Stark white. Picture: Instagram/Prabal Gurung Bleached eyebrows Now, this might not be for everyone, but it certainly worked for Kim Kardashian! It’s a look that seems to be popping up everywhere, especially all over the runways. Love it or hate it, Tommy Hilfiger and Maisie Wilen are giving this look a thumbs up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francelle Daly (@francelledaly) Super high gloss patent lips

