Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: Hottest make-up looks spotted at NYFW Spring/Summer 2023

Maisie Wilen show. Picture: Instagram/bea.1991

Maisie Wilen show. Picture: Instagram/bea.1991

Published 38m ago

Share

If you want to stay on top of the make-up trends coming up this spring and summer, there’s no better place to look than at what designers and make-up artists are serving up at the 2023 Spring Summer New York Fashion Week.

While there are obviously a few looks – like forehead paint and studded faces – that one certainly cannot pull off on a normal day, there are looks that just about anyone can pull off.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are some looks that we cannot wait to try this summer.

Inner-eye corner colour

While we all know that dabbing a bit of highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes brightens them up, make-up artists are now using bright colours on the inner corners for a dramatic look. From stark white to popping blues, go for bold! We saw this look at the Prabal Gurung show.

More on this
Stark white. Picture: Instagram/Prabal Gurung

Bleached eyebrows

Now, this might not be for everyone, but it certainly worked for Kim Kardashian! It’s a look that seems to be popping up everywhere, especially all over the runways. Love it or hate it, Tommy Hilfiger and Maisie Wilen are giving this look a thumbs up.

Super high gloss patent lips

Story continues below Advertisement

We love a red lip. One can never go wrong with a strong red lip! Designer Christian Siriano amped up the classic clean eyes with a bold-lip look by adding a super high gloss over a red colour to give it a patent finish.

Related Topics:

United StatesLuxury fashionStyle BasicsHaute Couture

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido