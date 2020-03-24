LOOK: James Charles does stunning puzzle makeup during self-isolation
It's amazing how much talent self-isolation has exposed now that most people have more on their hands during quarantine, or social distancing.
American Internet personality, beauty YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles Dickinson showed us once again why he's one of the best makeup artists.
He's one of the few men who wears makeup with pride and is killing it. In 2019, Charles was the third most searched person on Google.
During his isolation, Charles continues to produce more content by feeding his fans with elite makeup looks and we're loving it. Recently, he did a puzzle on his face inspired by Katie Butt, who is also slaying the makeup and beauty industry.
MISSING PIECE 🧩 I decided to spend my time in quarantine doing puzzles. on my face 😎 I hope everyone’s isolating themselves, washing their hands, & staying safe! 💞 ____ inspired by @katieelizabethbutt eyeshadow @morphebrushes x #jamescharles palette lashes @lillylashes miami flares
Here's more of Charles' stunning makeup looks.
it’s pouring rain in LA, so I played with some makeup today 💜
🦋🦋 the final look from fridays youtube video! check it out if you haven’t yet
