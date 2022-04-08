LOOK: Jessica Simpson flaunts her 45kg weight loss in bikini snaps

Jessica Simpson has proudly shown off her body in a bikini snap after losing 100 pounds (about 45kg) for the third time. The 41-year-old pop star and designer, who’s struggled with yo-yo dieting over the years, has put her recent weight loss down to “hard work” and “determination“.

Taking to Instagram to show off her sculpted physique in one of her own brand's two-piece: “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Hard work Determination Self Love

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today.” (sic)" The mother of three – who has daughters Birdie Mae, three, Maxwell Drew, nine, and son Ace Knute, eight, with husband Eric Johnson – said she weighed 240 pounds after giving birth to her third child. Jessica, who revealed her 100-pound post-baby weight loss back in September 2019, completely ditched the scales.

Personal trainer Harley Pasternak, who worked with Jessica to slim down in six months, took a holistic approach instead.

He said: “I never work with scales. My work with her is more about the habits she’s created and kept up. And as a by-product of doing these habits, she lost 100 pounds. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)