LOOK: Kylie and Kendall Jenner tease new makeup collection

Siblings Kylie and Kendall Jenner have teased their new makeup collection, debuting on June 26. The siblings have given fans an insight into their new line of products, which are due to drop on KylieCosmetics.com on June 26. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post: "wow wow wow ... can't believe i'm finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics ... and it's with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner! the KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! we have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it! stay tuned on my stories today for the official reveal. ... @morellibrothers (sic)"

And Kylie later admitted her sister and her "disagreed" over the shades of one of the eye shadow palettes, but it has since become her favourite.

In another post, she added: "in love with the #kendallxkylie collection palette launching in just 5 days ... it was so fun creating this with you @kendalljenner! we disagreed on how many mattes they're are lol i had to fight for those 3 shimmers ... but i'm in love with the end result and it actually has become the palette i use the most. @kyliecosmetics (sic)"

Kendall also shared the exciting news on her social media accounts, revealing some of the proceeds would be going to support an organisation that works with black trans people.

She wrote: "finally! KENDALL X KYLIE @kyliecosmetics collaboration launching 6.26 ... A portion of all sales from the collection will be donated to an organisation that protects and defends the rights and voices of black trans people... more information to come. (sic)"



