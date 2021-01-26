LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion shares fitness progress with before and after pics

Megan Thee Stallion is just one week into the #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP challenge and she’s already making progress and very proud to show it off.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram to post a current picture showing off her curvaceous figure. In the same post she included two before and after pictures illustrating how her hard work is paying off.

“#HOTTIEBOOTCAMP WEEK 1 complete 😝 we got a lil results or whateverrrrr swipe to see the progress,” is the cheeky caption to the post.

In the main picture she shows off her toned belly and slimming waist in a white crop top and her voluptuous booty in a black panty, keeping most of her make-up-free face blocked by her phone.

With the before and after shots placed side by side one can clearly see how her thighs have slimmed down, more shape in her waist area and a perkier bottom.