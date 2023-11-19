LOOK: Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, crowned Miss Universe 2023

Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, is Miss Universe 2023.
Palacios was crowned at the finale that took place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador.
Previous Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States placed the crown on Palacios's head.
The runners-ups are Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, as first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, as second runner-up.
South Africans had their eyes firmly placed on our Miss Universe South Africa Bryoni Govender when she was placed in the top 20 on the night.
However, she unfortunately did not make it through to the top 10.
When Palacios made the top five position she was asked: “What qualities and values guide you as a leader and role model for others?”
Her response to the question was: “The quality that has inspired me and has inspired millions of women and girls is humility and to be able to appreciate all of the little things, because that’s where the most valuable thing is - the essence of being human."
When she made the top 3, she was asked: “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would chose and why?”
The response that won her the Miss Universe title was: "I would choose Mary Watson-Brad because she opened the gap and gave an opportunity to many women...
“And what I would do, I would want that gap, that income gap, would open up so that women could work in any area that they choose to work in because there are no limitations for women. That was 1750. Now, in 2023, we're making history."