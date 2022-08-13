LOOK: Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

Mzansi, meet your new queen Ndavi Nokeri. The 23-year-old won the prestigious Miss South Africa 2022 title at a spectacular event held at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Saturday.

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane, who is also the newly crowned Miss Supranational 2022 , placed the uBuhle bethingo lenkosazana (the beauty of the rainbow) crown on her teary-eyed successor’s head. Ayanda Thabethe, 22, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, secured second place, followed by Lebogang Mahlangu, 26, from Soshanguve, Pretoria. The Limpopo-born beauty holds a BCom degree in Investment Management from the University of Pretoria and is currently working for an asset management firm.

It was her final answer from the public that convinced the judges that she is worthy of the crown. She was asked: “As a South African, what is the most important thing to keep our unity?” Nokeri responded that a person is not able to know where they are going without knowing where they are from.

"As Miss South Africa, I would implore us to stand together and embrace every single culture, race gender and sexuality…,” she said. Nokeri impressed the crowd with how she handled her initial question from Professor Thuli Madonsela. "How would you use your title as a Miss South Africa to lead the nation, embrace the constitution and heal the deficiency of the past and create a society that is based on social justice?" asked the former Public Protector.

“It is our responsibility to ensure we create a sustainable, innovative and most importantly inclusive South Africa. Mzansi your #MissSA2022 is Ndavi Nokeri 🍾🍾🥂🍾👑👑 pic.twitter.com/TvCV8nXtzr — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 13, 2022 Nokeri, who was also voted the People’s Choice by the public said: “Having the support of my province and its people means so much to me. “They are the shoulders I am standing on today. I am grateful for the growth that I've experienced throughout the Top 30 journey; I didn’t realise I would learn so much in such a short space of time.

“The workshops were empowering and have really helped us all become the best versions of ourselves. “I know that I have to show up 100 percent every time. I am proof that even someone from a small village and humble beginnings can achieve their ambitions and show that their dreams are valid.” Hosted by radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda, this year’s event saw the all-female judging line-up comprising reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu; Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi; Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss; award-winning presenter Devi Sankaree Govender; Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe, radio host Thando Thabethe; and, last but not least, former South African Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela.

Mzansi’s finest Boity, Elaine, Heavy K, Lloyiso, Makhadzi, Nadia Nakai, Ndoni and Rouge delivered world-class performances that kept the guests on their feet the entire time. In her acceptance speech, Nokeri said: “For a girl from Gabaza to be seen, embraced and chosen to represent her country is a groundbreaking moment. A moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from. “I am grateful for the women who have gone before me who broke the glass ceiling so I could stand here today empowered, fulfilled and ready to proudly raise the South African flag high everywhere I go and to shine the light of hope to all South Africans.

“As your Miss South Africa, I understand the importance of representation, because it is through seeing other women look beyond their fears and their circumstances, that I gained the courage to rise to the call. “I will represent South Africa, in all its diversity, resilience and beauty. It really does take a village, and I am so grateful that my village showed up for me. It is now for me to work and ensure that every success of mine overflows into my country. “Thank you for trusting me with this position. As this journey begins, I will work to make it a chapter in which anyone who has ever felt ostracised feels included and reassured of the value that they bring into the world.”