Look out for these skincare trends in 2021

While the skincare market continues to grow, the trends are also changing. In anticipation of what to expect in 2021, we can already see some key trends coming to the fore, the main one being simplicity. Skincare experts and dermatologists are often first to admit that less is more. “Having been in lockdown for most of 2020, what this year has shown us when it comes to skincare is that we don’t need much, and that simplicity is key. We live busy, complicated, always-connected lives so, why, when all we need are three steps, are we overcomplicating things with 12 or more steps? “Our skincare regime should be something we savour and look forward to, not dread, and the benefits of scaling back are immense,” said Clere skincare brand manager, Su-Marie Annandale. So, instead of collecting many beauty products, why not simplify your skincare routine?

Annandale explains how this can be done:

Rest, repair and renew: Beauty sleep is essential. So why deprive yourself of those precious minutes of sleep with a skincare routine that takes half an hour? Don’t be so hard on yourself. Instead, enjoy that extra 30 minutes lie-in in the morning. Your skin will thank you for it.

Enjoy the moments that matter: Most people spend much time in front of the mirror trying to perfect their looks, forgetting that no one is perfect. Instead, use that time with people who bring out the best in you so that you don’t miss out on the little things in life that matter.

Save your money: Almost everyone has lost money purchasing products that promise “miracle” results. But those days are gone. Now, it’s time to invest in a simple, yet effective beauty routine you know you can commit to and prevent spending money you’ll pour down the drain.

‘F’ is for Few: Don’t use many products at once. Stick to the few ones that you need and let your skin breath.

Simple steps: The basics of a pared-down skincare routine are a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen. You’ll need a cleanser to wash off the dirt, make-up, excess oil, dead skin cells and environmental impurities that collect on your face naturally throughout the day. A moisturiser will help keep the skin’s protective barrier functioning properly and your skin feeling smooth and soft.

Pro tip: Water is an essential part of a healthy skincare routine. Don’t just use it to wash your body. Drink it too.