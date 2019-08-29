The make-up artist, Talya Reynolds. Picture: Instagram

Going by the name of pinkbarbie_x3 on Instagram, Talya Reynolds is a blind self-taught make-up artist and YouTuber who's looks will blow you away.



Reynolds used to be judged for being crossed-eyed and legally blind in the right eye. As she grew older, she learned to embrace and celebrate her beauty and made her eyes pop using striking eyeshadows.





With the confidence she gained, she became part of the #embraceyourdifferences campaign - an initiative that celebrates women who are confident, beautiful, and aren’t afraid to share their stories.









“I know I make confidence look easy, but if you knew my story you’d be proud of me too. The hardships of wanting to drive, wanting to love, wanting to be accepted. As a little girl, I’ve always known I had a mission to complete, but I never understood my purpose in life.





"I never understood why I’m so nice and people are so mean. My first heartbreak was from the world. I felt let down, but then I realised my purpose was to still spread my love, values, and truth and to teach. People fear what they don’t understand. My blindness not only did it humble me but, it allowed me to see things for not as they are but as we are, and once you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change. This is why I am resilient,” she wrote on her Instagram post.









Today, she is one of the most confident freelance make-up artists. These are some of her striking looks:

















On her YouTube channel PinkBarbie, she shares various beauty tips. To view more of her striking looks, check out @pinkbarbie_x3 on Instagram.



