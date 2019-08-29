View this post on Instagram
We are strong , we are BLACK , we are fearless. Each of us has a different story, To you we lack something, To us we gained something much more. I can’t wait till flaws are considered sexy taking over fronts of magazines working with top brands 💕 #embraceyourdifferences #WeAreResilient @theshaderoom
I know I make confidence look easy, but if you knew my story you’d be proud of me too.the hardships of wanting to drive, wanting to love, wanting to be accepted. As a little girl I’ve always knew I had a mission to complete, but I never understood my purpose in life. I never understood why I’m so nice and people are so mean. My first heart break was from the world I felt let down, but then I realized my purpose was to still spread my love, values and truth and to teach. People fear what they don’t understand. My blindness not only did it humble me but, it allowed me to see things for not as they are but as we are, and once you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change. This is why I am resilient @resilientrawhair 🖤.
My makeup glows in the dark 🥵 Used @colourpopcosmetics rainbow palette @opvbeauty sun up neon pigment @benefitcosmetics precisely brows @toofaced spiced rum foundation @fentybeauty profiltr concealer “430” @blackradiancebeauty foundation stick “espresso” for contour @kyliecosmetics “tawny mami” bronzer @anastasiabeverlyhills sunset aura highlighter #anastasiabeverlyhills #blackradiance #kyliecosmetics #toofaced #colourpopcosmetics #colourpopme #fentybeauty #rihgram #makeupforblackwomen #colorfulmakeup #undiscovered_muas
Bonita🥰 Hair by: @osolovelyhairboutique lace front straight mink wig “24 Makeup products: @thecrayoncase Ross sauce palette on eyes @thecrayoncase Highlighter concealer #16 @thecrayoncase honor roll highlighter @benefitcosmetics goof proof brow pencil @toofaced Spiced rum foundation @benefitcosmetics gimmie brow @kyliecosmetics Tawny mami bronzer @blackradiancebeauty espresso as cream contour #benefit #benefitbrows #kyliecosmetics #crayoncutie #toofaced #blackradiance #makeupforblackwomen #undiscovered_muas
Teenage fever ❤️ @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow “ebony” @morphebrushes x @jamescharles “kidding me “ @fentybeauty profiltr foundation “440” @makeuprevolution ”c13” concealer @thecrayoncase anglowla highlight #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows #fentybeauty #makeuprevolution #crayoncutie #morphebrushes #morphe
