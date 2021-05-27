LOOK: TikTok user recreates Princess Diana’s signature hairstyle

With a string of pearls and a vintage outfit this TikTok user bares a striking resemblance to the late Princess Diana’s after she recreates the signature hairstyle.

Following a step by step tutorial on how to get Diana’s look which she found in an article out of a magazine published in 1981, British TikToker @70sroserose has become a social media sensation to all the Lady Di fans out there.

With the hairstyle, the outfit and blue eyeliner to match, the Diana look-a-like has a strong following of 532 600 TikTok users.

Inspired by the 1970’s looks made famous by Olivia Newton-John and Princess Diana, Rose decided to chop her shoulder length blonde hair into a bob.

This is when she discovered her resemblance to the late Princess.

Once she perfected the famous hairstyle she shared her “how to get the look” tutorial with her following.

The video showing the blow-drying techniques used to achieve the hairstyle, has received more than 10 million likes.

Having fully embraced her Princess Diana persona she has number of other videos for her fans.

In one of the videos she acts out an imaginer scene of Diana getting ready for a night out with friends.

Wearing a vintage black and white polka dot dress, she recreates a 1980s make-up look with blue eyeliner and glossy lips.

In another video, using the sound of Billy Joel's hit song “Uptown Girl” Rose is seen using a whole lot of hairspray to perfect the look wearing a vintage yellow retro shirt.