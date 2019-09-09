Karl Lagerfeld has collaborated with global beauty brand, L’Oréal Paris on a “rock-chic” make-up collection, that will be released on September 27.
The collection, which is a tribute to the late designer, is one of his last projects as it personifies his distinctive, classic and effortless style.
"This makeup line reflects Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and the kind of beauty that Karl loved. It celebrates his vision if makeup, which was very particular, he dearly defined his codes and had and intuitive, precise personality. We've taken these elements- the colours he loved, the types of makeup he loved, and even his sense of humour- and injected it all into the Karl Lagerfeld X L’Oréal Paris collection," Caroline Lebar, Head of image and communication Maison for the Karl Lagerfeld brand.
This collection features feminine shades with a rock-chic touch, a sophisticated fresh signature look. It is complemented by a striking campaign inspired by his most "Karlisms." It was specifically created to celebrate the essence of who he was.
The Karl Lagerfeld X L’Oréal Paris collection will be out on September 27.