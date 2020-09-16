Lorna Maseko is new brand ambassador for Justine

Award-winning chef Lorna Maseko has partnered with beauty brand Justine South Africa.

The brand has announced that they have teamed up with the celebrity chef for their new beauty collection, A-Firm Brightening Range.

“We have some really exciting news to share with you! Award-winning celebrity chef, media personality, entrepreneur and businesswoman @lornamaseko has officially joined the Justine A-Firm Brightening family as our newest brand partner! We look forward to our journey together. We know it is going to be an exceptional one. Welcome to our family, Lorna!” they wrote on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the chef and author also shared her excitement about joining the beauty brand. She said: “Hey my lovebugs, I’m super excited to announce I’ve joined the @justinesafrica family for the launch of their NEW A-Firm* Brightening Range. It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you! Justine has created this anti-ageing skincare range that is Pro-Me and Pro-You, a range formulated for South African skin by South African skincare experts!”