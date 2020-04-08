Make a cleansing face mask just using kitchen essentials

Using disprin, baking soda and a few drops of lemon juice you can easily make a powder fizz lemon cleanse. This detox mask is a great deep cleanse for problem skin.

In her 'Cosmetic Chef Crafting Cosmetics in your Kitchen' book, Conny Oberratuer shares the methods of creating a powder fizz detox mask using simple ingredients from your kitchen. Most of us have nothing but time on our hands. If you're tired of the baking game, why not practice some self-care? Here's what you can make in five minutes besides baking, but using the same ingredients.





First up, you break the disprin tablets in a bowl. Use about five tablets.





Add 1 and a half teaspoon of baking soda and crush together with a spoon.





You then add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and mix with spoon.





After that, you immediately apply to the face while it's still fizzy with a small brush or cotton wool and leave for 15 minutes.





WATCH: How to make a powder fizz lemon cleanse from your kitchen using simple ingredients









From there, you rinse off with warm water and pat with a clean towel to dry . When rinsing, wet your fingers and gently massage the paste into your skin, it helps with exfoliation.





When cleansing in the morning, apply sunscreen afterwards (even on lockdown because you still get exposed to the sun when you're walking around the yard for some fresh air).



