Male celebrities making noise in the beauty industry

Female-owned celebrity skincare and cosmetic brands like Rihanna’s Fenty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop are just a few brands that have managed to make inroads in the already saturated beauty market. While these famous stars dominate the scene, their male counterparts are stepping into the skincare market by launching their own brands and bringing men’s and gender-neutral beauty into the spotlight.

Here’s a look at beauty brands by male celebrities. Harry Styles is well known for his gender-neutral style, therefore it’s no surprise that the “As It Was” singer has his own beauty brand, Pleasing. Style’s beauty brand is made to blur boundaries. It caters to all ages, genders, and races with nail products and skincare.

The star himself is often seen wearing nail polish. In an interview with “Dazed” magazine, Styles talked revealed how the brand came about. “It's starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," he said.

"Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.' It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it, “Pleasing”, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish." Harry Styles wears nail polish from his Pleasing range. Picture: Instagram/Pleasing "I've always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends," Harry continued. "I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people."

If there’s one male celebrity who doesn’t seem to be ageing, it is 50-year-old singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams. Who needs a better face for a beauty brand than a brand owner who seems to have found the fountain of youth? Humanrace owner Pharrell Williams. Picture: Reuters Therefore it’s no surprise that, after years of being asked what the secret to his ever-youthful complexion is, the “Happy” singer finally launched his own gender-neutral, inclusive skincare line, Humanrace. “Humanrace doesn’t differentiate by race or gender. We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this,” says Williams

According to the brand's website, the mission of the brand is to empower all people in their pursuit of well-being. Guided by experiences from his own wellness journey, Williams created Humanrace in the belief that taking better care of ourselves can teach us to take better care of each other. The brand, which started with skincare, now offers other products ranging from body care to ceramics to complete the Humanrace experience While it’s not a stretch to expect the previously mentioned celebrities to have launched beauty brands, it comes as a bit of a surprise that this actor has.

We all know him best for his roles in movies such as “Fight Club” and most recently “Bullet Train”. Brad Pitt is lesser known for his love of winemaking. It is his passion for winemaking that he is now applying to his brand Le Domaine. Brad Pitt’s skincare brand Le Domaine. Picture: Instagram “Le Domaine is not meant to be a celebrity brand,” Pitt says in a press release. It is an anti-ageing cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line.”

The actor, who owns Chateau Miraval winery in Provence, aims to bring skincare back to the basics of nature. “Our goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature,” Pitt says. “There is no waste in nature. Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine.” So far, Le Domaine consists of four products, a serum, cream, cleansing emulsion and a fluid cream. The point of the brand is to take the organic cycles of nature and channel them into something that is good for the body while still respecting and preserving the Earth.

In 2022, “House of Gucci” star Jared Leto introduced his skincare line, Twentynine Palms, an 11-piece range that's made to care for the body and psyche. Jared Leto introduced his skincare line, Twentynine Palms. Picture: Instagram/jaredleto According to the website, the name of the product range is drawn from the desert city of Twentynine Palms, known as the gateway to Joshua Tree National Park – an area renowned for its otherworldly rock formations and mesmerising night skies. “It was this landscape that influenced our products and their ingredients, from antioxidant Prickly Pear to fatty acid-rich Evening Primrose.