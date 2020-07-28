Meet the Sorbet Make Up Artist Search 2020 judges
Get your vanity bags MUAs as it’s time to show off your makeup skills.
Sorbet Group and Clicks, in association with Glamour Magazine, have a makeup competition for all the talented makeup artists (MUA) in South Africa.
The Sorbet Make Up Artist Search 2020 is looking for 10 MUAs to be trained at the Beauty Therapy Institute to master their skills.
Turn your dream into a reality with Sorbet & @clicks_sa and become 1 of 10 professional make-up artists and Sorbet brand ambassadors! Prizes valued at R26,700 EACH! To enter, submit your 3 make-up looks, using at least 1 Sorbet Makeup product. *Link in bio*⠀ ⠀ Prize includes: ⠀ Full training and qualification certificate from @bti_head_office A Sorbet monthly spending allowance of R500 a month (for 12 months)⠀ Full Makeup Kit with Professional Makeup Portable Cosmetics Travel Trolley⠀ Make-up Belt⠀ ⠀ *Ts&Cs apply ⠀ Entries close on 21 August 2020. #SorbetMUASearch #SorbetMakeup
Entries need to be uploaded with three different before and after looks, they created, using at least one makeup product from Sorbet.
They will have to impress a panel of judges which includes, makeup artist and the founder of Tumi Powerhouse, Itumeleng Mokwatlo; celebrity MUA and fashion anchor, Nthato Mashishi.
There is also MUA and hairstylist, Kirsten Murphy- Rossiter, content creator and MUA, Vongai Mapho, and Glamour’s Beauty Editor, Jesé-Ché Lillienfeldt.
Glamour announced the competition on their Instagram page.
They wrote: “f you love colour, follow all the latest makeup trends and want to turn your passion into a career, grab your makeup brush! Entries for the #SorbetMUASearch 2020 are officially open. Win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a professional makeup artist in our first ever #SorbetMUASearch in association with the @sorbetgroup. Fabulous prizes up for grabs, including training from the @beautytherapyinstitute, a full makeup kit and trolley. Check out the link in bio to see how you can enter. Entries close 21 August. Ts and Cs apply! #SorbetMakeup
Visit www.clicks.co.za for more information.