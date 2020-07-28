Meet the Sorbet Make Up Artist Search 2020 judges

Get your vanity bags MUAs as it’s time to show off your makeup skills.

Sorbet Group and Clicks, in association with Glamour Magazine, have a makeup competition for all the talented makeup artists (MUA) in South Africa.

The Sorbet Make Up Artist Search 2020 is looking for 10 MUAs to be trained at the Beauty Therapy Institute to master their skills.

Entries need to be uploaded with three different before and after looks, they created, using at least one makeup product from Sorbet.

They will have to impress a panel of judges which includes, makeup artist and the founder of Tumi Powerhouse, Itumeleng Mokwatlo; celebrity MUA and fashion anchor, Nthato Mashishi.