Megan Thee Stallion is new Revlon brand ambassador

American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Revlon.

Taking to Instagram, the brand posted a sleek picture of a blue-haired Megan in a double bun, red lips and silver cat eyes with the caption: “Hot girl news❣️ @theestallion is officially joining the #revlon fam as our newest brand ambassador, and we cannot wait to #liveboldly with her.”

The star, who survived a gunshot wound earlier last week, is also on the cover of Variety.

Captured by Orin Fleurimont, the Hot Girl is dressed in a black bodysuit, snake print jacket, and brown thigh-length boots, completing the look with a blonde bob.

In an interview with the magazine, she opened up about her shooting and how she’s not going to let it slow her down.