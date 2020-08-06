Megan Thee Stallion is new Revlon brand ambassador
American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Revlon.
Taking to Instagram, the brand posted a sleek picture of a blue-haired Megan in a double bun, red lips and silver cat eyes with the caption: “Hot girl news❣️ @theestallion is officially joining the #revlon fam as our newest brand ambassador, and we cannot wait to #liveboldly with her.”
The star, who survived a gunshot wound earlier last week, is also on the cover of Variety.
Captured by Orin Fleurimont, the Hot Girl is dressed in a black bodysuit, snake print jacket, and brown thigh-length boots, completing the look with a blonde bob.
In an interview with the magazine, she opened up about her shooting and how she’s not going to let it slow her down.
“I was shot in both of my feet and had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out. I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time.“I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long,” she said.
In other news, the singer is also working on a music project with Cardi B. It releases on Friday, August 7.