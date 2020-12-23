Megan Thee Stallion’s New Year’s resolution is to maintain her ’flawless complexion’

Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her New Year’s resolution is to maintain her ’flawless complexion’ and eat healthy. The 'WAP' hitmaker has revealed that she is going to kick off 2021 by eating well and continuing her skin regime to ensure she maintains her "flawless complexion". In an interview with GQ Hype - of which she is the cover star - Megan said when asked what her resolutions are: "Eating healthy and maintaining my skincare regime. It's hard to keep up a solid routine when I work so much, but I’m determined to nail it down consistently because I want to stay healthy with a flawless complexion!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq) Meanwhile, the 25-year-old rapper recently dropped her Fashion Nova line and revealed the aim was to make women "radiate confidence". The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker launched her own inclusive denim range with the popular brand and explained that in creating clothing that is tailored to fit every body shape and size perfectly, the wearer will feel amazing inside and out.

She said: “When everything hugs the right places and complements your natural figure you can’t help but feel good. That’s what this whole collection is about."

She added: “When you feel that way on the inside and you‘re wearing clothes that accentuate that, you will just radiate confidence. That’s real hot girl s***!”

Growing up, the 5ft10 singer struggled to find clothes that fitted her properly in terms of length and being too tight around the booty.

She said: “Whether it was because the leg length was too short or the booty area was too tight, there would always be clothes or styles I’d [want to] wear, but just couldn’t find that would fit a tall girl with shape."

Her own battle to find clothes with the perfect fit helped when it came to knowing the areas that needed the most attention.

She said: "I really wanted to pay attention to length and stretch across the collection so everything looks tailored but is super comfortable."

The 'Savage' hitmaker knew Fashion Nova was the perfect brand to collaborate with on the 106-piece collection - which includes jeans, corset tops, dresses, and even pieces for pets - because they serve up "the hottest looks" with a reasonable price tag.

She said: "I want all the hotties to be able to wear this collection, so working with Fashion Nova who have all the hottest looks at affordable prices just felt organic in that sense."