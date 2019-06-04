Fashion mogul Michael Kors. (Picture: Kent Miller)

Michael Kors says laughter is the key to beauty and he attributes Kate Moss' success to her sense of fun. The 59-year-old designer is a close friend of supermodel Kate Moss, 45, and he attributes her huge success to her sense of fun.

He told The Observer: "No one ever looks more fabulous or more beautiful than at the moment they start laughing uncontrollably. It's better than a facelift!

"People think of chic as something that's quite serious, but it's not true. All the chicest women I have ever known have had a great sense of humour. Like Kate [Moss]. So chic! And she loves to have fun."

Model Kate Moss. (Reuters)

Michael also defended fashion against accusations it is "trivial" and explained that the right outfit can instantly give someone more confidence.

He said: "Is fashion trivial? I don't know. I know that the world is a complicated place. But I take myself back to the fact that when I watch a man or a woman try five things on, there will be one piece that makes him or her sort of stand differently, when they look in the mirror. The attitude changes, the confidence changes. Your whole day changes. I believe in the magic of the right thing. And I love that fashion can give you hope."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Michael revealed his spring campaign was inspired by 22-year-old Bella Hadid's "casual glamour".

The campaign was based on the "connectivity" of the younger generation, as well as the relaxed beauty of the model and other influential female celebrities.

He said: "People Bella's age, the whole idea for them is not just the actual physical travel, they're always on the move, whether it's physically going to a new place or also [being active].

"I mean, Liz Taylor and Sophia Loren were not kickboxing. Nor were they attached to their phones 24/7. That connectivity -- the younger you get, the more extreme it gets. So we wanted to sort of capture all of that movement that is part of today's culture.

"Bella or her sister [Gigi] or Blake Lively or Rihanna or Taylor [Swift], they're casual. They're glamorous and casual, so we had to somehow get all of that into it."

Rihanna poses as she unveils her first fashion designs for Fenty. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)



