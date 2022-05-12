Mihlali Ndamase has little faith in nail technicians on her beauty app

Mihlali Ndamase is willing to spends thousands of rand flying someone to South Africa rather than booking a nail technician from her beauty app.
The award-winning content creator took to Twitter to ask her 1.1 million followers if flying someone here every month to do her nails would be extra.
She explains that she doesn’t see anyone doing her nails except for a woman who is based in Botswana.
Is flying someone in every month to do your nails extra?— @malakytsa 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) May 12, 2022
I don't see anyone else doing my nails, this lady is soooo good but she's based in Bots 🥹
Some think that is reaching or flexing but for people who can afford it, it’s normal.
A lot of celebrities are loyal to their beauticians and they’d rather travel with them than hire someone new.
I’m a firm believer that if you can afford and love convenience, luxury then it’s totally normal and absolutely okay❤️ https://t.co/jAgDlpRNWQ— 👩🏽🏫uThisha Omuhle👩🏽🏫 (@thisha_omuhle) May 12, 2022
Nigerian social media star Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, flies her Canadian hairstylist to Nigeria.
Media personality Toke Makinwa is also loyal to her make-up artist, Anita Brows Beauty & Makeup.
The only red flag about Ndamase is that she owns a beauty app called Malakty which she launched last year.
Malakyt is a platform for beauticians to advertise their skills to attract more clients. It also allows clients to book services from hundreds of beauticians who do make-up, nails and hair.
What is she trying to say about the nail technicians on her app? So none of them is good enough to do her nails? Also, how does she expect people to support the technicians on her app if she, herself, doesn’t trust them?
Many tweeps also feel that as much as she can afford to fly in a technician, it’s still a slap in the face for women who are using her app.
Below are some of the reactions:
have you first tried the app @malakytsa to find beauticians near you? https://t.co/TTNoYghKCB— Resego (@s_resego) May 12, 2022
This comes from someone who has an app that promotes local beautician 🙄 y'all really bore me. Truly are against growing the SA economy https://t.co/vlg4Q8E2nw— Miss Thipe (@Miss_Thipe) May 12, 2022
Flying someone in from a different country to do your nails when you run a whole website based on promoting South African beauticians is just not business savvy. https://t.co/95mTwiaZKF— Babybanter (@goodbabybanter) May 12, 2022