Mihlali Ndamase on dealing with adult acne: ’It will come back’

Adult acne affects many people and most adults are talking openly about their struggles, including celebrities.

The latest person to speak out on her struggle with skin problems is South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase.

Ndamase took to Twitter to share how emotionally taxing acne can be. “One thing about my acne? It will come back. I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing, it’s been years. Honestly one of the most emotionally taxing journeys I’ve dealt with, the moment you’re excited about your skin clearing up something goes wrong. I’m so tired.”

Her followers immediately offered her some advice on what to do based on their own experience. However, she did not take it kindly.

The beauty blogger responded with, “You really can’t be ignorant enough to tell someone to drink water when they’re complaining about acne, we are adults surely we know the importance of consuming water daily. Also there are different types of acne, some are genetic meaning you might have to manage it for life!”