AI-generated models look so real that they are now able to enter beauty pageants. No, they will not be competing with human models, but they will have their very own competition called “Miss AI”. The futuristic Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) will see computer-generated females judged on their beauty, technicalities and social media clout in an online event taking place in May.

The winning creator will walk away with a whopping $13,000 (about R280,000) reward, including $5,000 (about R95,000) cash, a $3,000 (about R57,000) mentorship scholarship and $5,000 (about R95,000)in public relations support. The second and third runners-up will receive grand totals of $5,000 (about R95,000) and $2,000, (about R38,000) respectively. Two of the judges in the four-member panel are AI-generated.

The AI-generated judges are Aitana Lopez from Spain, who has more than 300,000 followers and Emily Pellegrini, who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aitana Lopez✨| Virtual Soul (@fit_aitana) You would happy to know that the other two judges are in fact, human. Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and public relations adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book ‘Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals’ will complete the judging panel.

"It's been a fast learning curve expanding my knowledge on AI creators, and it's quite incredible what is possible," Forbes quoted Ms Fawcett as saying in a statement. AI models competing for the titles must be “100% AI-generated” to be considered for the money. The creators behind the masterpieces must be at least age 18. And while the hoax hotties are the ones on display, it’s their real-life makers who actually get to pocket the winnings.