LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Miss South Africa 2019, Sasha-Lee Olivier, was awarded the title following Zozibini Tunzi's crowning as Miss Universe 2019. Photo: Supplied
Miss South Africa 2019, Sasha-Lee Olivier, was awarded the title following Zozibini Tunzi's crowning as Miss Universe 2019. Photo: Supplied

Miss SA fans feud on Twitter: Sasha-Lee Olivier versus Zozibini Tunzi

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 21m ago

Share this article:

There's a war of words currently happening on Twitter, pitting Miss SA fans against Miss Universe fans. 

Things kicked off when the official account for Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) posted a message thanking all 2020 hopefuls for their entries.

Using the  #MissSa2020 hashtag, the organisers said: Thank you to ALL the women who decided to let their voice be heard by facing their power and embracing their future! You put on a garment of courage and because of you we have made history together and broken the record of the number of entries received!"

The total number of entrants were 2 538, breaking previous years' records. The post was accompanied by a short audio clip with various manner of greetings in some of the country's official languages.

Twitter was quick to notice the absence of current Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier in the audio, who assumed the mantle from title holder Zozibini Tunzi who was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019.

Some even suggested that she front the campaign for new hopefuls. The post also brought up debate of who the reigning Miss SA is, pitting the two beauty queens against each other.




One user even called for the pageant to be put on hold this year, a sentiment that is shared by many.



Share this article:

Related Articles