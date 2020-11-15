Miss SA homecoming tour takes on bittersweet element as internet explodes with Shudufhadzo-Zozi comparisons

Newly-crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida should be basking in the light of her win.

But instead of celebrating the conclusion of her homecoming tour which saw her visit Limpopo and her home village of Ha-Masia, the University of Pretoria graduate has had to deal with negative comments which flooded our timelines over the weekend.

If online trolls affected her in any way, Musida didn’t let it show; instead choosing to ignore it and radiate in the warm welcome she received from fans back home.

I love you so much gugu❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/20EO4FpNYH — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) November 14, 2020

But it was inevitable that the comparisons between herself and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi eventually made their way to the light of day and play itself out on Twitter.

Tribalism amongst South Africans is exhausting, the hate that Miss SA is getting is from the same group of people that undermine other tribes. — ꪀꪊꪀꪖ✨ (@_IpelengL) November 13, 2020

Im not a Vendor and I love Shudu so much. I understand why others might not because everything is subjective. This tweet is shitty, because you've shown exactly why other tribes are being undermined. Its the feeling sorry for yourselves, hayi maaan, walk tall yho. — Siba At Sea (@mamtimande) November 14, 2020

From playing the tribalism card to accusing Musida of being arrogant, tweeps made their opinions very clear.