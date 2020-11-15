LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Miss South Africa 2020 and runners up Natasha Joubert second princess and Thato Mosehle as first princess. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) .
Miss SA homecoming tour takes on bittersweet element as internet explodes with Shudufhadzo-Zozi comparisons

Newly-crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida should be basking in the light of her win.

But instead of celebrating the conclusion of her homecoming tour which saw her visit Limpopo and her home village of Ha-Masia, the University of Pretoria graduate has had to deal with negative comments which flooded our timelines over the weekend.

If online trolls affected her in any way, Musida didn’t let it show; instead choosing to ignore it and radiate in the warm welcome she received from fans back home.

But it was inevitable that the comparisons between herself and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi eventually made their way to the light of day and play itself out on Twitter.

From playing the tribalism card to accusing Musida of being arrogant, tweeps made their opinions very clear.

Despite the negative comments, fans showed their support for the beauty queen.

Local actress and author Bonnie Mbuli responded to the hate with: “Nithi what is your actual problem with our Miss SA? I really can’t fathom how basic ur reasoning level has to be to support tribalism...but the other issue could be that people have spent so much time aspiring to a standard of beauty so foreign to their true appearance..”

Bonang Matheba also voiced her support with a loud “we gotchu...”, causing Musida to respond with “Love you mama.”

It’s not the first time Tunzi has been pitted against her fellow Miss SA winners. Previously, tweeps took issue with her predecessor Sasha-Lee Olivier. From body-shaming Olivier to suggesting she was pregnant, the trolling became a constant during her reign.

