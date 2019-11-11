Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who will be representing South Africa at Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, is aligning herself with the United Nations solidarity campaign #HeForShe for the advancement of gender equality.
Tunzi said on the night she was crowned Miss SA: “We have absolutely no reason to keep on smiling because South African women are dying every day and mostly people are doing nothing about it. It’s not up to us, it’s up to the perpetrators to start doing right".
Now she has asked South African men to pledge their support for her campaign.