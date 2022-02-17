Miss SA organisation says the decision on who represents SA on international pageants is solely up to them

On Tuesday, the Miss South Africa organisation shocked many when it announced that reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane would be representing the county at the 13th edition of Miss Supranational, taking place at Nowy Sacź, Poland, in July 2022. The Richards Bay beauty recently represented South Africa at the 70th Miss Universe pageant held in Eilat, Israel, in December 2021, where she came third.

“We are super excited about this year’s edition of Miss Supranational and that Lalela will represent us at this prestigious event. We, once again, call on all South Africans to show their support, and we believe she will make us all proud,” says Stephanie Weil – CEO of Miss South Africa. Lalela Mswane. Picture: File. However, there was a bit of confusion as to why Mswane was participating in the Miss Supranational after the Miss SA organisation announced during last year’s Miss SA crowning in Cape Town that the top three: Mswane, Dr Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi, would represent South Africa in international pageants. “These top three will represent South Africa at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational. The person going to which competition will be revealed in coming days as the Miss South Africa organisation decides which candidate would do the best at which pageant,” said the Miss SA organisation at the time.

Weil clarified that such has changed because Mswane is fit to perform her duties. And as the reigning Miss SA, it is her right to represent South Africa on several international pageants. “The decision on who represents Miss South Africa at each respective International pageant is solely at the discretion of the Miss South Africa Organisation. Unfortunately, with Covid-19 and its impact on International competition timelines, there will only be one opportunity for a representative to compete Internationally before the finale of Miss SA 2022. “Our reigning Miss South Africa has been selected to compete at Miss Supranational 2022 as she is available to fulfil that duty. It is not uncommon for Miss South Africa to attend more than one international pageant during her reign, should the dates and timelines allow for it. Runners-up are chosen to step in should Miss South Africa not be able to fulfil her duty,” says Weil.

Mswane is not the first Miss SA to participate in more than one international pageant. “Other former Miss South Africa’s who represented South Africa at more than one international pageant include Joanne Strauss, Megan Coleman, Tansey Coetzee, Bokang Montjane, Marilyn Ramos and most recently, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene,” adds Weil. She explains that since the runner’s up will not be participating in any international pageants, the Miss SA organisation will back them up in launching their individual campaigns.