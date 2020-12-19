Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is now an honours graduate. Congrats Sis!

Since being crowned Miss SA a few months ago, Shudufhadzo Musida made it clear that she would continue her studies in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand. And now the 24-year-old beauty queen has finally obtained her honours degree. Taking to Twitter, Musida shared a screenshot of her distinction. Clearly overwhelmed with joy, she wrote: “Marks are out. I’m an honours graduate now.” Marks are out😭 I’m an honours graduate now 😭😭😭 — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) December 18, 2020 The Limpopo-born beauty can now add her degree to her other list of achievements, including her Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics which she completed at the University of Pretoria. As soon as Musida shared the good news on social media, fans flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.

“A whole honours graduate of a Queen!!Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face❤!! Congratulations Queen!❤All those late nights weren't for nothing Crown❤! Always knew you could do itSmiling face with 3 hearts❤! Here's to more achievements," commented one fan.

"Congratulations to you Lady Shudu. You made us all proud..

“Keep pushing Sisi," said another.

Now that Musida has obtained her honours degree, she can put all her efforts into preparing for presenting SA at the Miss World contest with the hopes of following in the footsteps of Rolene Strauss who took the title in 2014.

Thato Mosehle will be taking part in the Miss Supranational contest, the first person under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner to do so as Miss Supranational South Africa 2020.

Natasha Joubert will be the official South African entrant at the Miss Universe pageant as Miss Universe South Africa 2020.