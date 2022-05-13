Miss South Africa reveals the judges who will pick the top 30

The applications are closed, and the judges are working on announcing the top 30 finalists.

If you wanted to enter Miss South Africa 2022 but didn’t apply, try next year because you’ve already missed the train.

The judges who will pick the finalists are former Miss SA (2015) Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz and business dynamo Koo Govender. There is also fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, businesswoman and award-winning editor Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe.

Mrs Mthombeni, who has walked the Miss SA journey, says she is honoured to be back as a judge.

“Being a part of the Miss South Africa judging panel is always such an honour for me because I am part of a group of incredibly powerful women that are sitting together and choosing the next ambassador for South Africa. This is, essentially, a woman that will go on to represent us internationally. Sitting on this panel is something I do not take for granted. I understand that this is a huge job interview, and I always encourage the entrants of the pageant to treat it as such.”