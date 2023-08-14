Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian franchisee after sexual harassment scandal

The Miss Universe Organization has announced it terminated relations with its franchisee in Indonesia following the recent scandal over sexual harassment at the local Miss Universe pageant. On Tuesday, six contestants of the beauty pageant in Indonesia reportedly filed complaints with police, accusing the organisers of sexual harassment after they allegedly were made to undergo topless "body checks" for scars. Five of them were photographed during the procedure, their lawyer said.

"The Miss Universe Organization has decided to terminate the relationship with its current franchisee in Indonesia, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella. “In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards, ethics or expectations," the organisation said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday. The Miss Universe Organization also noted that providing a safe place for women is its top priority.

— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) August 12, 2023 The organisation additionally announced that it would cancel Miss Universe Malaysia 2023, as it was supposed to be held by the Indonesian company.

"We also want to make it extremely clear that there are no measurements such as height, weight, or body dimensions required to join a Miss Universe pageant worldwide," the organisation said.