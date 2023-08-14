Independent Online
Monday, August 14, 2023

Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian franchisee after sexual harassment scandal

Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera Mendoza attends the Miss Indonesia beauty contest in Jakarta August 25, 2006. Picture: Reuters

Published 35m ago

The Miss Universe Organization has announced it terminated relations with its franchisee in Indonesia following the recent scandal over sexual harassment at the local Miss Universe pageant.

On Tuesday, six contestants of the beauty pageant in Indonesia reportedly filed complaints with police, accusing the organisers of sexual harassment after they allegedly were made to undergo topless "body checks" for scars. Five of them were photographed during the procedure, their lawyer said.

"The Miss Universe Organization has decided to terminate the relationship with its current franchisee in Indonesia, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella.

“In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards, ethics or expectations," the organisation said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

The Miss Universe Organization also noted that providing a safe place for women is its top priority.

The organisation additionally announced that it would cancel Miss Universe Malaysia 2023, as it was supposed to be held by the Indonesian company.

"We also want to make it extremely clear that there are no measurements such as height, weight, or body dimensions required to join a Miss Universe pageant worldwide," the organisation said.

Miss Universe is an annual international major beauty pageant, which is owned and run by the US-Thai company Miss Universe Organization.

It is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants along with Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth.

