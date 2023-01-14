Miss Universe has a new crown fit for a new queen

At the 71st Miss Universe pageant taking place this Sunday, the new winner will not only win the title but will get to wear a new Miss Universe crown as well. The crown, called Force for Good, was designed by Mouawad, a Lebanese jeweller. The family-run business has been the official jeweller for Miss Universe since 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It has been an honour to craft a new crown for The Miss Universe Organisation, and to create a new sparkling chapter in the story of Mouawad Miss Universe crowns, said Mouawad co-guardian Fred Mouawad. “The Mouawad Miss Universe Force for Good Crown is a work of extraordinary craftsmanship, completely crafted and set and by hand total 993 stones setting, featuring 110.83 carat of blue sapphire and 48.24 carat of white diamond in a design that evokes The Miss Universe Organisation’s belief in a future forged by women who push the limits of what’s possible and the incredible women from around the world who advocate for positive change,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) The Force for Good crown features wave-like curls at the base, that emulates a serpent's head, "symbolising the challenges involved in swaying opponents," a description by Mouawad reads.