Mmm... smells like a new album. No, it's just Rihanna launching a perfume
She releases everything but music. Rihanna fans are probably tired of her not releasing music, but she seems not to care.
The businesswoman announced that she’ll soon be launching Fenty Parfum, and while her fans are probably going to support her like they always do, they still want music from her.
The Work hitmaker has a love-hate relationship with her fans. The Navy always throws insults at her for not releasing new music.
However, they still show her love regardless and are still hopeful that someday, she will bless them with the highly anticipated album they’ve been waiting for, for five years.
“Rihanna will give us a published novel, produce a movie, and make a cookbook before she drops another album,” said @monithemuse.
Another Twitter user, @khaaniisniimo said: “We’re gonna get Fenty pets before we ever get Fenty music at this point.”
Others are just happy they will finally smell good like most celebrities say she does.
“Everybody in the industry says Rihanna smells good when they meet her so I know these are about to smell good asf too,” said @hisreyy.
To honour National Lipstick Day, Rihanna gave her fans a discount on all the Fenty lipsticks.
“Slip into sum seggsy and comfortable with #SLIPSHINELIPSTICK for the perfect amount of nourishing colour, rich moisture and shine! Available now at fentybeauty.com for only $15! In honour of #nationallipstickday ❤️ Promotion ends 7/29. No code needed,” wrote @fentybeauty on Instagram.
Here’s how her fans reacted when she announced the new parfum launch.
whats left is a fenty restaurant so she leaves out the sense of sound https://t.co/5HudgrJEJm— ♠︎♣︎ (@kidkarde) July 28, 2021
Fenty music yona?? https://t.co/B1gJCiE8Ev— Afrodite (@justmotaung) July 28, 2021
bye i already know this is gonna smell sexy https://t.co/Kgaoq2RutZ— lacy (@Lacyjordann) July 28, 2021
National Lipstick Day is celebrated yearly on July 29.
