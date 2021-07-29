Mmm... smells like a new album. No, it's just Rihanna launching a perfume

She releases everything but music. Rihanna fans are probably tired of her not releasing music, but she seems not to care. The businesswoman announced that she’ll soon be launching Fenty Parfum, and while her fans are probably going to support her like they always do, they still want music from her.

The Work hitmaker has a love-hate relationship with her fans. The Navy always throws insults at her for not releasing new music. However, they still show her love regardless and are still hopeful that someday, she will bless them with the highly anticipated album they’ve been waiting for, for five years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) “Rihanna will give us a published novel, produce a movie, and make a cookbook before she drops another album,” said @monithemuse.

Another Twitter user, @khaaniisniimo said: “We’re gonna get Fenty pets before we ever get Fenty music at this point.” Others are just happy they will finally smell good like most celebrities say she does. “Everybody in the industry says Rihanna smells good when they meet her so I know these are about to smell good asf too,” said @hisreyy.