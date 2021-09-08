Mood enhancing beauty tricks

Even though spring is on our doorstep, winter’s still making its presence known and between the icey weather and the doom and gloom of life in a pandemic, even the most naturally cheerful person can do with a mood booster. Of course we would love to treat ourselves to a day at a luxury spa. For some, simply a day off from our busy schedules can be near impossible. Whether you’re the mom desperately trying to juggle working from home, homeschooling and the rest of the challenges that come with motherhood, a student burning the midnight oil or a business woman chasing deadlines, time is precious.

Because we’re spending more time at home now, there’s no real need to glam up these days. Most days we can’t even be bothered to get out of our sleepwear, never mind applying a full face of make-up! But just because we don’t have to do any of those things, it doesn’t mean that your beauty products have to collect dust. There are ways to use your products to sprinkle just a little bit of sunshine over a gloomy day and won’t take up too much time either.

Here are a few beauty tips and tricks to lift your mood. Blush: Just a little blush can go a long way. Blush is that one cosmetic product that will instantly give your face a healthy appearance. That look you have when you’ve had a great workout, whether it be on the treadmill or between the sheets. The look you have when you feel heat rushing to your cheeks when someone makes you blush. Stay away from cakey powder formulas though. Creamy blushes or tints work best. You won’t even need a make-up brush. That in itself is a win.

If you don’t have blush, any pink, peach or red lipstick will do. Simple dap on some colour and blend well using your fingers. Bold lipstick: We all know the magical power of a classic red lipstick. Simply applying red lipstick brings joy. Watching your lips transform as your swipe colour over them is truly satisfying. That moment you step back from the mirror and see the transformation, makes any woman smile. Bold lipstick doesn’t always have to be red either.