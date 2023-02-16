Most memorable on-stage celebrity pregnancy reveals

From music to fashion, Rihanna really knows how to make a statement. While Rihanna fans could not wait to watch the mega-star perform for the first time in seven years at the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday night, no one could possibly have predicted what she had in store for them.

It was no surprise that the Barbados singer gave her fans exactly what they wanted with an incredible performance as she floated over the field. But what was a huge surprise was her revealing that she is pregnant with her second child as she danced and lovingly stroked her baby bump. Rihanna shows off her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Instagram Fashion-forward as always the “Love on the Brain” singer wore a bright red Alaïa puffer coat over a red Loewe jumpsuit with a glossy bustier. She finished off her look with a pair of Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers.

Rihanna made history as the first pregnant woman to perform at the Super Bowl. While this is not the make-up mogul’s first pregnancy, she certainly made a huge fuss about it in comparison to her first pregnancy baby bump reveal. In January last year, Rihanna revealed that she was expecting their first child with a paparazzi-style photo-shoot where she was captured by Miles Diggs walking hand-in-hand with A$AP Rocky on the streets of New York City, wearing a long pink coat unbuttoned to show off her growing baby bump, adorned by long body chains that fell past her belly.

However, Rihanna is not the first celebrity to use the stage as a platform to reveal her pregnancy. Who can forget Beyoncé’s completely unexpected pregnancy reveal in 2011 when she performed "Love On Top" at the MTV Video Music Awards? After performing her song, the now mother-of-three dropped the mic, unbuttoned her purple sequins jacket, and revealed her baby bump for the first time. Blue Ivy was born the following year.

Beyoncé shows her baby bump after performing ‘Love On Top’ at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni When she announced that she was pregnant with her twins in 2017 it was a far less dramatic reveal. Instead, like most people do these days, she took to Instagram to share beautifully styled images of her baby bump. Actress Keke Palmer announced the pregnancy news while hosting Saturday Night Live last December. During her opening monologue, Palmer wasted no time addressing that she’s now expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant’,” said the Nope star during the skit.

“And I wanna set the record straight – I am!" Wearing a sleek brown Sportmax coat, she unbuttoned it to reveal a cropped brown top, trousers, and her exposed baby bump underneath. Keke Palmer on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Instagram Another celebrity who took to the Saturday Night Live stage was rapper Cardi B, when she officially announce that she was pregnant with her first baby in 2018. During the first half of the show her feathered outfit camouflaged her belly. But in the second half, the camera slowly panned down to showcase her baby bump wrapped in a custom white Christian Siriano gown.