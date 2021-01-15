Mr World and Mr Gay SA postponed

The Mr World South Africa and Mr Gay World South Africa organisations have postponed the pageants to May 21 and 22 because of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

To give people a chance to participate, entries have been extended and will close on February 28. Communications officer of the pageants Andrew Hare said they had not yet announced the judging panel.

He said: “Once we have received all the entries, we will do the necessary background checks to ensure that there is good governance in place,”

Hare added: “We have a jam-packed weekend of pageants in store for you, starting your weekend of May 21 with Mr Gay World South Africa and then Mr World South Africa on May 22. We aim to show the world that united we stand together, with the tagline ‘United with Purpose’. We will title Mr Gay World South Africa 2021 on May 21 and Mr World South Africa 2021 on May 22.”

The titleholders will represent South Africa internationally.