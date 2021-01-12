MUA Foyin is back with round 5 of #7Days7Faces challenge

Nigerian make-up artist Foyin Ogunrombi, based in Cape Town, is back with round five of the make-up challenge. The content creator once again challenged make-up lovers to do different looks for seven days. This time around, they had to reference their favourite shows on Netflix. 1. Period Piece: The Great Gatsby



" ... boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."

#7days7faces @foyinog @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/YVWzZujwfi — elektra (@quesadiyya) January 6, 2021 However, it wasn’t just make-up artists who participated in the #7Days7Faces. Even nail technicians jumped on the trend. Lavished Nails by Lolly was one of them, and on the last day, she shared how fun it had been playing around with nail art as part of the challenge.

Day 7: Your Netflix Fave (THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT)



Last day, I am actually quite sad, I've thoroughly enjoyed participating so so much!! 😭😍 THANK YOU for influencing me, @foyinog 💛@netflixsa@foyinog#7days7faces #handpaintednailart pic.twitter.com/vXT1FqsLWd — Lavished Nails by Lolly (@Lavished_Nails) January 12, 2021

Here are some of our favourite looks from the challenge:

Ogunrombi sealed the last day of the challenge by channelling miss Marina Thompson of Bridgerton.

She wrote: “#7days7faces day 7: your Netflix fave. WE DID IT, JOE. Round 5 done and dusted so i thought I’d bring it home with the show on everyone’s lips (lady Whistledown would be tickled), @bridgerton. Channelling miss Marina Thompson today.”

#7days7faces day 7: your netflix fave ❣️



WE DID IT, JOE 🥳 round 5 done and dusted so i thought i’d bring it home with the show on everyone’s lips (lady whistledown would be tickled), @bridgerton 😍 channeling miss marina thompson today ❣️ #ad @NetflixSAhttps://t.co/Ivv6zIsAdA pic.twitter.com/p34gOytXaG — foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) January 12, 2021

In other news, Foyin, as casually known by her peers, made her magazine cover debut.

She was featured on The Throne Magazine Influencer Class of 2020 issue. Captured by Austin Malema, the content creator dazzled in a Ryan Keys silver number, with her hair styled by Xola Madube and make-up by @imakeyoubeeliv.