MUA Foyin is back with round 5 of #7Days7Faces challenge
Nigerian make-up artist Foyin Ogunrombi, based in Cape Town, is back with round five of the make-up challenge.
The content creator once again challenged make-up lovers to do different looks for seven days.
This time around, they had to reference their favourite shows on Netflix.
1. Period Piece: The Great Gatsby— elektra (@quesadiyya) January 6, 2021
" ... boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."
#7days7faces @foyinog @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/YVWzZujwfi
However, it wasn’t just make-up artists who participated in the #7Days7Faces. Even nail technicians jumped on the trend.
Lavished Nails by Lolly was one of them, and on the last day, she shared how fun it had been playing around with nail art as part of the challenge.
Day 7: Your Netflix Fave (THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT)— Lavished Nails by Lolly (@Lavished_Nails) January 12, 2021
Last day, I am actually quite sad, I've thoroughly enjoyed participating so so much!! 😭😍 THANK YOU for influencing me, @foyinog 💛@netflixsa@foyinog#7days7faces #handpaintednailart pic.twitter.com/vXT1FqsLWd
She said: “Day 7: Your Netflix Fave (THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT) Last day, I am quite sad, I've thoroughly enjoyed participating so so much!! THANK YOU for influencing me, @foyinog @netflixsa #7days7faces #handpaintednailart.”
Here are some of our favourite looks from the challenge:
Day Four: Royalty— 𝓃𝒶𝓈🍃 (@nassquik) January 9, 2021
Megan Markle from Suits (MY queen🥰)#7Days7Faces with @foyinog and @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/2AfMG2iGuU
Day One: Period Piece (1940s)— 𝓃𝒶𝓈🍃 (@nassquik) January 6, 2021
Camille Washington in “Hollywood”#7Days7Faces with @foyinog and @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/rFlNPgaHZN
Day 3: Cartoon (Big Mouth)— kasi knova (@sthakweyama) January 8, 2021
Introducing: Missy Foreman-Greenwald
#Bigmouth@foyinog@NetflixSA#7days7faces https://t.co/cDWxe3418j pic.twitter.com/vbxQTCTJpr
#7days7faces— Kittie.Nkatz (@KittieNkatz) January 7, 2021
DAY 2 DOCUMENTARY :
BECOMING@foyinog x @NetflixSA I give you the Former First Lady, Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/7J7g6Nyvup
Ogunrombi sealed the last day of the challenge by channelling miss Marina Thompson of Bridgerton.
She wrote: “#7days7faces day 7: your Netflix fave. WE DID IT, JOE. Round 5 done and dusted so i thought I’d bring it home with the show on everyone’s lips (lady Whistledown would be tickled), @bridgerton. Channelling miss Marina Thompson today.”
#7days7faces day 7: your netflix fave ❣️— foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) January 12, 2021
WE DID IT, JOE 🥳 round 5 done and dusted so i thought i’d bring it home with the show on everyone’s lips (lady whistledown would be tickled), @bridgerton 😍 channeling miss marina thompson today ❣️ #ad @NetflixSAhttps://t.co/Ivv6zIsAdA pic.twitter.com/p34gOytXaG
In other news, Foyin, as casually known by her peers, made her magazine cover debut.
She was featured on The Throne Magazine Influencer Class of 2020 issue. Captured by Austin Malema, the content creator dazzled in a Ryan Keys silver number, with her hair styled by Xola Madube and make-up by @imakeyoubeeliv.
Beauty & Lifestyle content creator @foyinog graces the cover of our Influencer Class of 2020 issue. She is a leading voice online & has popularized her incredible #7days7faces challenge— The Throne Magazine (@TheThroneMag) January 8, 2021
Ph: @_RTCSTUDIOS @AustinMalema
MUA: @imakeyoubeeliv
Dress: @Keys_Fashion
Hair: Xola Madube pic.twitter.com/fK3bSm5u41