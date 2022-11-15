Mzansi, you have a new queen! Palesa Matjekane crowned Mrs SA

On Friday night, Palesa Matjekane, 35, of Bryanston, Joburg, was crowned Mrs South Africa 2023 at an event held at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace.

The businesswoman, who is a mother of two, is family orientated. She thanked her mother, Elisa, for raising her and acknowledged the ladies who were also part of the competition.

“Through this journey, you taught me that In true sisterhood we hold each other up. We celebrate another woman’s wins and sorrow with her when she suffers. That true sisterhood helps us to share both the light and dark parts of our journey.

“It allows us to see the best of who we are in the eyes of another woman. The validation and affirmation that comes from being truly seen by another person makes sisterhood so powerful and meaningful. Here’s to you embracing sisterhood and rising into your greatness.