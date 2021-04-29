Nail care tips for beautiful hands in winter

Whether you like your nails trimmed and natural or prefer them to be decorated out with rhinestones, local nail and beauty experts have got you sorted with their top tips in nail care:

Do not peel or bite your gel polish off

Soak offs are extremely important. “Peeling or biting off the gel polish can damage the nail bed and make the nail weak,” said Jacqueline Cox of Lunula Nail Bar.

Moisturise

Remember to apply some form of moisture to your nails and cuticles. “Caring for your nails throughout the duration that the gel polish is on is vitally important. Moisturising in the form of cuticle oil or just your daily moisturizing cream will help to prevent hangnails and brittle nails,” said Cox.

Use Vaseline around the cuticle during gel soak-offs

“If the client is worried about the cuticles being dried out by the acetone they could possibly apply Vaseline around the nail to help protect the cuticle and to prevent the absorption of the acetone,” said Cox

Nail shape is vital

The shape of a nail is vital to the nail breaking or making it. “Clients who have weaker nails prefer the rounder shape as the squarer shapes tend to hook and tear which leads to nails breaking. Changing your shape is also one way to stay ahead of trends so step out of your comfort zone and reap the rewards of longer nails,” said Cox.

The solution to long and strong nails is to take Folic Acid

Folic Acid contains biotin which helps strengthen brittle nails which ultimately helps the nails to grow. “Since nails grow from the nail root, nails have to be nourished from the inside (via blood vessels) hence a good diet and multivitamins are essential to having strong healthy nails. There are quite a few supplements on the market. Find one that is best suited for hair skin and nails. Physical care is also key, remember nails are not tools,” said Seleena Pillay of Nail Therapy.

Clip toenails straight instead of round

“This decreases the chances of ingrown nails,” said Pillay.

File in one direction to minimise friction

Filing in different directions causes friction which leads to easy breakage and buildup which can split the nail tip. “Never use a file to buff the surface of your nails as this would remove layers and weaken your nails,” said Pillay.

Only remove dead skin cells

Do not remove skin that is attached to your nails, only your cuticles. “Doing so would make you prone to infection by breaking the protective seal called the eponychium, said Pillay.

Play it safe and use UV Light-Protection Gloves

Ultraviolet radiation-emitting nail lamps are a regular part of most nail salon trips, and according to recent studies by the Skin Cancer Foundation, may be linked to both premature skin ageing and skin cancer.