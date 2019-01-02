We are used to seeing her with long, flowing locks in fashion shoots and on the catwalk. Now Naomi Campbell has shown off her extension-free natural hair in cornrows in an image on social media.

The supermodel, 48, posted a selfie on Instagram during a holiday in Kenya with the caption ‘bare it all’.

Miss Campbell has previously spoken openly about dealing with hair loss after years of extensions, weaves and braids, having been pictured with bald patches in the past. Frequent use of these styles can cause a type of permanent hair loss which begins at the crown of the head.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard in 2017, Miss Campbell said: ‘I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it with extensions. I am more careful and I do different things.’ Although the bald patches have grown back, she said: ‘Everybody in the world wears wigs. It doesn’t matter any more.’

