Naomi Campbell believes air-conditioning gives her wrinkles

Naomi Campbell refuses to sleep in air-conditioned rooms because she thinks they give her wrinkles.

The 50-year-old model is convinced the cooling systems can cause unflattering lines to appear on her face while she sleeps so she always makes sure it's switched off when she goes to bed.

During a tour of her luxury villa in Malindi, Kenya, Naomi explained: "I just love this room, it's just chilled. We have air conditioning. I don't personally sleep in air conditioning. I don't like it, it gives wrinkles, I believe."

Naomi also revealed she's a big advocate of hydrotherapy treatments.

She shared: "So this is hydrotherapy. You're getting like the bath for like 30 minutes. And then after they wrap you, they cover you with mud and they sink you in this one and you sink down, down, down, down, but your skin, good detox.

"It's about detoxing, peeling out all the toxins. And that's what you wanna do when you go away and chill.

"I recommend all my friends when they come here and all my guests to do this on the first day, so that they have the best sleep ever the first one."

Naomi first visited the coastal town of Malindi in the mid-90s and she's now been in love with the place for more than two decades.

She told Architectural Digest magazine: "I came to Malindi in 1994 for the very first time. And then fell in love with Malindi in 1999."

Naomi's luxurious property features some nods to traditional African culture and architecture.

And the London-born model thinks she's able to enjoy the "best of both [worlds]" as she's located on the spectacular Indian Ocean coast of Kenya.

She said: "We want you to feel where you are. I wouldn't wanna have a place, that's like, takes away from the feeling.

"We have the best of both because we're on the beach, we have it a little more modern, but here is authentic Kenyan, African art artifacts."