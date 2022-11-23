Ndavi Nokeri readies for her Miss Universe journey

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri is preparing for her Miss Universe journey, where she is expected to represent South Africa at an event happening at the Morial Convention Centre in New Orleans, US, on January 14 next year. The Limpopo-born beauty is looking for your vote so she can secure her spot as one of the semi-finalists.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Hello, Universe! Still cannot believe that my name is written next to South Africa. Excited to take you all on this beautiful journey along with me!” she wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndavi Nokeri (@ndavi.nokerii) To vote, you need to download the Miss Universe app, search for South Africa under contestants, and when you find Nokeri’s photo, you then click on it to vote. The first vote is free. If she wins, she’ll be the fourth Miss Universe from South Africa and the second black one from our country.

The previous Miss Universe winners from South Africa include Margaret Gardiner (1978), Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017), and Zozibini Tunzi (2019). Since winning the Miss South Africa crown in August this year, Nokeri has launched an educational campaign Ed-Unite, that focuses on addressing the inequalities within the education system in the country. “South Africa currently has the highest inequality rates globally. Having been exposed to extreme poverty as a child and being granted the opportunity to attend advantaged schools, I witnessed the negative effects of the great and unfair divide in this country.

Story continues below Advertisement