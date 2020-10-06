Nomzamo Mbatha lands ’dream job’ for Miss SA 2020 finale

Actress and presenter Nomzamo Mbatha is the host for the Miss South Africa 2020 finale. It will be the first time Mbatha hosts this prestigious event. She takes over from Bonang Matheba who has done it for the past two years. The proud humanitarian who delivered a lauded speech at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, revealed that she has always been a big fan of the Miss South Africa pageant. She said it was dream come true to host this year’s show: “What the pageant has done in being a reflection of beauty, depth and power, not only for South African women but women all over the world, is something I truly admire.” On words of encouragement for the Top 10, she said: “Set your intentions, let your light shine and know that your superpower is being your truest self!”

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay Hotel, Cape Town, in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said he was excited about the new changes and confident they’d do a sterling job.

Plato said: “The City of Cape Town is pleased to partner with the Miss South Africa Organisation to bring the pageant to Cape Town.

“This is an iconic South African event which has, over the years, made the dreams of many young women a reality and elevated their status as change-makers in society.”

The show will start at 5pm and will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic. It will also be streamed live for an international audience.

The winner will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million.