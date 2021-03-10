Oh no, what have you done? Khloé Kardashian’s new nose causes Twitter outrage

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters are constantly tweeking their looks with frequent visits to their plastic surgeons. There’s Kim Kardashian’s wasp-like figure, Kylie Jenner’s lips and even momager Kris has had a few major makeovers. Khloé Kardashian has been taking this whole body makeover business to another level and I reckon it’s time her sisters have a sit down with her. Every time I see a new picture of her I kinda have to look twice to make sure it’s her. Yes, sure the girl worked hard to get her body in shape, no doubt with a few nips and tucks, but what she’s doing to her face is just wrong.

The fact that she’s now starting to look more and more like her sisters Kim and Kourtney is disturbing.

Early December, she posted a picture on Instagram which left us shook. Her hair styled in a short bob, she already looked almost unrecognisable.

Since then her posts have just been more and more bizarre.

The full-body, completely distorted, images make her look freakish. Yes, sure, it’s a look she’s going for as part of the campaign for her Good American shoe collection but, come on now, it’s straight up weird.

On Tuesday she took to Instagram to post a video promoting her IPSY Glam Bag X Collection. Even though the video was all about the bags, all I could focus on was how weird her nose – her whole face in fact – is looking.

Now folk will come at me saying it’s all in the make-up. We all know how the Kardashian love their contouring.

In this case it’s pretty clear that she’s been doing some work on her nose and I think it’s time she stops.

Her transformation has left followers outraged and concerned, as they take to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are just a few comments.

Nah, Khloe needs to stop before she disfigures her face



💔💔😭 pic.twitter.com/jwJKdAXZod — A.S.K (@Ayekarib0) March 9, 2021

The same thing that happened to Lil Kim is happening to Khloe Kardashian. It's truly sad. pic.twitter.com/Qn6NzcShrJ — Ms. Nillions (@AnuliKay) March 9, 2021

Khloe kardashian reboots her face every 2.5 months and I am always stunned at what the new update gives. pic.twitter.com/aI7lVRuS5U — stallithehooch (@capotwomuch) March 10, 2021

No jokes, khloe is beginning to look like Micheal Jackson after sugery .Like she looks so old now . Khloe am sorry this new look is ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/2PkUeFLF2O — O'LADE Bbn Analyst (@LadeBlog) March 10, 2021

Khloe Kardashian’s new face 🥺maybe there’s an explanation to it all cause wow pic.twitter.com/kTvql9l0Br — Zanele Nzimande (@ZanNzimande) March 9, 2021