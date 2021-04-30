Organic medicinal health owner tells us how she survived the pandemic

She’s a qualified herbalist and Ayurvedic medicinal practitioner, who’s passionate about healing through the use of CBD oils and other natural products.

Cape Town-based entrepreneur, Michelle Campbell, who is the owner of Green Cat organic health products, has not only healed herself from serious illnesses but has witnessed many recoveries, hence her involvement with the products.

“I am a firm believer that nature has everything we need to heal ourselves,” says Campbell.

Michelle Campbell. Picture: Supplied

We caught up with this dynamic business woman to chat about the CBD industry and her journey to success.

What did you learn on your journey to success and what advice do you have for other woman entrepreneurs?

Find your life mission. You will know what it is, as it will tug at your soul to be heard. If you have not found it yet, ask for it to be revealed to you.

Once you find this “calling” and turn it into something which can generate an income as well as something for the greater good. The heavens will conspire to make it happen for you!

Do not be afraid to fail. It’s in failure that we learn our most valuable lessons.

How did your business survive the pandemic?

We very quickly applied for our essential services provider certification and offered free home deliveries for all orders.

We diversified our products, offering to include products particularly for immune health, stress, anxiety and sleeplessness, which were the top ailments most were suffering from.

We lowered our prices to assist those without incomes and in need of medicines. This brought a lot of brand loyalty.

We advertised for agents and resellers and, many who were now finding themselves without incomes, were able to sell our products and make some money for themselves. We now have around 90 agents across the country selling our products and earning an income from it.

We were able to grow during lockdown and went on to open another two stores during this time.

What's your best selling product and most asked for treatment?

Our pure CBD oil was our first product and remains our most popular “flagship” product due to its diversity.

We now have over 100 products in our range.

Our diet and detox capsules have also become extremely popular as well as our natural anti-depressants and anxiety medication.

What does 2021 hold for you and this industry?

I would like to see this industry boom this year and beyond, as we are still only using a handful of the immense healing benefits this incredible and sacred plant holds for us.

Cannabis promotes conscious healing, which is the healing of mind, body and soul and the understanding that all three are connected.

This sort of healing is desperately needed on the planet at this time.

I am told that our government hopes to formulate this into a functional and viable industry for the country within the next two years.

I can only hope and pray this is good news for all, especially and including the “little guys”.