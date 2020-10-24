PICS: Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020

And our new Miss South Africa is 23-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida from Limpopo. Musida stepped off the stage with the coveted title on Saturday night, taking home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. Her prizes include R1-million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced flat at the luxurious Central Square. A Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet for will make sure that Musida gets around in style for the year of her reign. Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned as Miss South Africa 2020. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The 62th Miss South Africa is passionate about mental health issues and said that if she was to mobilize a movement she would call it the “Mindful Movement.”

Miss SA’s runners up are Thato Mosehle from North West Province in second place and 22-year-old Natasha Joubert from Gauteng in third place.

The pageant, which took place at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town, was hosted by actress Nomzambo Mbatha, and judged by Kim Engelbrecht, Zozibini Tunzi, Anele Mdoda, Peggy-Sue Khumalo and Leandie Durant.

Top top 3 finalists: Thato Mosehle, Melissa Nayimuli; and Shudufhadzo Musida. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

The show took on an usual format with mostly pre-recorded photo shoots and just a few live stage appearances.

The new look swimsuit segment was presented as a swimwear photo shoot on Clifton beach where the finalists frolicked on the sandy beach showing off their summer ready bodies, and sharing their views on what a healthy body is.

For some of the contestants it was their first swimsuit shoot.

Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The eveningwear section was pre-recorded on the incomplete bridge on Cape Town foreshore with the city lights as the backdrop.

The contestants stunned in creations by fashion designer Lena Lisa.

Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned as Miss South Africa 2020. Photograph; Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

IOL